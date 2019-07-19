Stoke Hammond author’s 12th novel in Teacher series is a mix of Heartbeat and All Creatures Great and Small

The author of the best-selling Teacher series of novels is releasing his new novel Changing Times, the 12th in the series.

Jack Sheffield, 73, of Stoke Hammond, will be launching the book on Thursday, July 25, in Waterstones, in Milton Keynes.

Jack Sheffield

Since retiring from teaching when he was 60, Jack has written a novel every year and is already busy with the 13th novel in the series.

He said: “The inspiration for this novel came from my editor who wanted two prequels to the series, one set in the 50s, Starting Over, which was published last year, and the current one, Changing Times, set in the 60s as a follow-up about life in my fictional village of Ragley-on-the-Forest.

“So it’s ‘Heartbeat’ meets ‘All Creatures Great and Small’.”

Jack grew up in the tough environment of Gipton Estate, Leeds. After a job as a ‘pitch boy’, repairing roofs, he became a Corona Pop Man before training to be a teacher.

Changing Times

In the late 70s and 80s, he was a headteacher of two schools in North Yorkshire before becoming Senior Lecturer in Primary Education at Leeds University. It was at this time he began to record his many amusing stories of village life.

His first novel, ‘Teacher, Teacher’, sold over 100,000 copies and is in production for television.

In 2017 Jack was awarded the honorary title of Cultural Fellow of York St John University.