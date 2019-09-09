Successful start for I Am Team GB activities in Leighton Buzzard

A Games Maker for I Am Team GB wants to build on the success of the recent activities in Leighton Buzzard

Ken Aigbe organised two events, Fun in the Sun in Mentmore Park for multi-sport activities, and a Basketball Camp at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre, as part of the Nation's Biggest Sports Day, and now wants to do more in the town to encourage people to keep active.

I Am Team GB Fun in the Sun

Thousands of people across the country took part in sporting events across the country on Saturday, August 24.

The free events were run by volunteer Games Makers, they were inspired by the London 2012 Olympics and aimed to get people active and build up support for Team GB for Tokyo 2020.

Ken said: "It was great fun and we had a good turn out and everyone got really involved, the participants wanted more.

"Building on the success of this event, we plan to organise more such events in Leighton Buzzard and Bedfordshire and its surrounding areas and get more people involved.

"I'm hoping to do more events in the town, we will try and do different sports as well next time.

"From the events we also gained two new Games Makers who are hoping to do their own events, Martin and Pele.

"We would like to thank all our donors and sponsors, and I Am Team GB, British Olympic Association, Toyota, Limelight Sports, Leighton Linslade Town Council, Molton Sports and British Basket League, and Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre.

"The next Nations Biggest Sports Day is on 29th of August 2020."

I Am Team GB Basketball Camp

For more information about I Am Team GB Games Maker visit: www.iamteamgb.com.