Support local artists at Leighton Buzzard Art Society's art exhibition

The Leighton Buzzard Art Society are inviting people to their local art exhibition this weekend at Leighton Middle School.

They are encouraging people to support local artists at the free exhibition on Friday, October 25, from 10am till 5pm, and Saturday, October 26, from 10am till 4pm.

Leighton Buzzard Art Society present their Local Art Exhibition 2019

Visitors will be able to take part in a raffle and there will be original artwork for sale.

Leighton Buzzard Art Society was founded over 70 years ago has about 100 members, full membership is open to anyone aged 18 or over who is interested in art.

There are monthly meetings which always feature a demonstration or talk by a professional artist and they aim to cover all areas of interest and different media including oils, watercolour, acrylics, and pencil.

For more information visit: www.lbas.org.uk.