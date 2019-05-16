Swinging 6os party will mark Leighton Buzzard Mencap’s 50th anniversary

A grateful team of parents are showing their support for Leighton Buzzard Mencap by holding a groovy charity disco for its 50th anniversary.

Mothers Lisa Jacobs, Catherine Coxall, Claire Zeleny, and Vicki Lewis are inviting adults to step back in time on May 18 and ‘Party Like It’s 1969’ at Leighton Town Football Club.

Each parent has been helped by Mencap, with the local branch supporting adults and children with additional needs, and the mums wanted to do something special for its 50th year.

Lisa said: “The special needs community are a tribe who look after each other and we wanted to say thank you to Gaye and her team. They are fantastic, caring people, always checking in on you.

“We have got Friends Within coming, which is the charity’s adult activity group, and it’s a good excuse to get everyone together. Mencap is all about inclusivity.

“I would also like to say thank you to the football club who are letting us have the hall for free, and to the band who are reducing their fees.”

To transport party goers to the swinging sixties Tess and the Durbervilles will be playing classic flower power hits, while guests can choose to wear fancy dress if they wish.

Catherine added: “Mencap supported me through a very difficult time, when my son was diagnosed with quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

“I couldn’t go to regular playgroups as I couldn’t handle seeing other normally progressing children, so the support group was the only place I felt safe and able to go.

“I will always be grateful for the kind, compassionate, supportive team who helped me.”

The 60s fundraising disco (adults only) will take place from 7.30pm until midnight.

Tickets cost £10.

Contact: lisadaniellejacobs@hotmail.co.uk

>07841 512022