Take advantage of ‘Buzzin' Christmas Deals’ and support Leighton Buzzard businesses this winter

Take advantage of a ‘Buzzin' Christmas Deals’ campaign and support local businesses this winter.

Following the success of October's Fun Palaces event, Totally Locally Leighton Buzzard has now launched another community-oriented campaign - this time to support town traders.

Called 'Buzzin' Christmas Deals', the initiative highlights special offers from independent retailers in lead up to Christmas.

Christmas deals to support local businesses. Images: Totally Local Leighton Buzzard/Jane Russell.

Edwina Osborne, Totally Locally Leighton Buzzard founder, said: "Shopping local doesn't mean high prices. The campaign is an opportunity to showcase some of our town's amazing local businesses at a crucial time for everyone as a result of rising prices.

"Many local businesses will have missed out on crucial pre-Christmas trade over the past few years and the campaign is a reminder that they offer a great deal of inspiration and choice."

The campaign will run from November 1 until December 24.

