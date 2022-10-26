News you can trust since 1861

Take advantage of ‘Buzzin' Christmas Deals’ and support Leighton Buzzard businesses this winter

There will be special offers from independent retailers

By Jo Robinson
Take advantage of a ‘Buzzin' Christmas Deals’ campaign and support local businesses this winter.

Following the success of October's Fun Palaces event, Totally Locally Leighton Buzzard has now launched another community-oriented campaign - this time to support town traders.

Called 'Buzzin' Christmas Deals', the initiative highlights special offers from independent retailers in lead up to Christmas.

Christmas deals to support local businesses. Images: Totally Local Leighton Buzzard/Jane Russell.

Edwina Osborne, Totally Locally Leighton Buzzard founder, said: "Shopping local doesn't mean high prices. The campaign is an opportunity to showcase some of our town's amazing local businesses at a crucial time for everyone as a result of rising prices.

"Many local businesses will have missed out on crucial pre-Christmas trade over the past few years and the campaign is a reminder that they offer a great deal of inspiration and choice."

The campaign will run from November 1 until December 24.

Businesses taking part include Nature's Harvest, Bathroomatic, Stephen Alans Jewellers, Skin and Glow, Allframe and more.

