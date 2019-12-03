Tebworth man set to cycle from London to Paris for Children's Charity

A man from Tebworth is preparing to cycle from London to Paris to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.

Ellis Fletcher, 21, will set off on the 300-mile challenge in July. He has chosen to support the charity because he wanted to thank them for the care and treatment they gave to his 15-year-old sister, Krystal.

Krystal and Ellis

In 2007, Krystal was diagnosed with a kidney disorder called Nephrotic syndrome. Her kidneys stopped working and she needed to have her kidneys removed and was put on dialysis.

Ellis said: “A couple of years of this led to what could only be described as this little girl’s happiest day in her life. A kidney had became available that was compatible with her, from this moment it was a race against time for the hospital team to perform a life-changing operation to give her this kidney.

“After a successful operation back in 2012 it meant this girl could live a relatively normal life.

“To this day she still receives incredible medical support from the hospital, meaning she can live a life like the rest of her friends.

“She makes me the proudest big brother in the whole world.”

Ellis will set off on the London to Paris Cycle 2020 on July 15, 2020.

He added: “The hospital is great and really helped my sister. I’m hoping to raise at least £1,600, I want to give them something back.

“Every day 619 children across the UK arrive at GOSH to receive life-changing treatment and this charity supports the children and the families through what could only be described as the toughest times.

“I am taking on the challenge of cycling 300 miles from London to Paris to raise money for this life-changing, inspirational charity to help more children and families.”

To make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Ellis-Fletcher.