The Big CLIC Knit is back at Leighton Buzzard's Morrisons

Morrisons in Leighton Buzzard is appealing for knitters to help knit chicks for Easter and raise money for CLIC Sargent.

Katharine Smith, the store's community champion, is appealing for the public's help with the Big CLIC Knit - making knitted Easter chicks to fit over a Cadburys Creme Egg. All money raised will go to CLIC Sargent.

The charity is fighting to stop cancer destroying young lives by offering support to those who have been diagnosed, and their families.

Katharine said: "It was so successful last year with match funding from the Morrisons Foundation it raised £2,356!

"You can be as inventive as you like, chicks with hats, chicks with hair or just plain knitted chicks.

"All money raised will go directly to CLIC Sargent Young Lives vs Cancer."

The chicks can be dropped to Morrisons Customer Services in the store on Lake Street, marked Easter Chicks for the community champion.

All Easter chicks need to be handed in by Tuesday, March 31.