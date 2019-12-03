'The Poppy Man of Pitstone' raises thousands for the Royal British Legion

'The Poppy Man of Pitstone' raised over £3,000 for the Poppy Appeal when he returned to the Buckinghamshire village last month.

Joe Marling stood outside Richard Mason's store in Pitstone for two weeks in November to raise money for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal, he raised £3,908.14.

'The Poppy Man of Pitstone'

He first started collecting in 2008 and people travel to see him with his World War Two Jeep, which served with the British Army from 1942 to 1957.

In Joe’s first year he was able to raise £250, and by 2009 that figure had risen to £750, every year he likes to beat the previous target and last year he raised £3,585.82 for the Poppy Appeal.

This year, to tie in with the 75th anniversary of D Day, Joe hoped to raise £4,000.

Joe said: "So many people came from further afield to donate and it was great to see so many people supporting the appeal.

"I do it as a personal challenge to beat my target each year, and I'm glad I was able to raise just over £3,900, I go out there and collect the money to help our troops.

"I also want to thank the Chinese and Indian restaurants nearby, who gave me food and the local residents that brought me cups of tea and food, one lady came down with a bacon sandwich on one of the days.

"I just want to let them know how much I appreciate it."

The Poppy Appeal, the Royal British Legion’s biggest fundraising campaign, is held every November and helps veterans and their families both young and old.