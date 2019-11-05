'The Poppy Man of Pitstone' returns to raise money for the Royal British Legion

‘The Poppy Man of Pitstone’ has returned to the Buckinghamshire village to raise money for the Poppy Appeal.

Joe Marling will be outside Richard Mason’s store in the Buckinghamshire village every day from 9am to 5pm, until Monday, November 11.

'The Poppy Man of Pitstone' is back raising money for the Royal British Legion

He first started collecting for the Poppy Appeal in 2008, when he collected in all weathers for eight hours a day alongside his World War Two Jeep and military display.

Now a popular Pitstone “attraction”, people travel especially to see him so they can be photographed with his Jeep, which served with the British Army from 1942 to 1957.

One man even made a special tour to see him after flying back from Australia having caught Joe’s story on social media.

In Joe’s first year he was able to raise £250, and by 2009 that figure had risen to £750. Every year he likes to beat the previous target and in 2018 he was able to raise £3,585.82 for the Poppy Appeal.

In June, 2018, he was chosen by the Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire to attend a Royal garden party at Buckingham Palace in recognition of his hard work.

This year, to tie in with the 75th anniversary of D Day, Joe is hoping to raise £4,000.

The Poppy Appeal, the Royal British Legion’s biggest fundraising campaign, is held every November and helps veterans and their families both young and old.