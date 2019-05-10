The stage is set for expanding performing arts in Leighton Buzzard

Stagecoach Performing Arts Leighton Buzzard has launched a new school for youngsters, thanks to local demand.

Local Principal, Tracey Chatterley, has devoted her time to catering to the growing demand for performing arts in the area, since taking over the running of Stagecoach Leighton Buzzard in 2015.

Stagecoach Leighton Buzzard

In a remarkable success story, Tracey has grown her weekly performing arts classes for local children aged four to 18 years old to capacity. In order to continue inspiring the next generation of budding young performers in Leighton Buzzard, she is now expanding the Saturday offering to additional classes on Fridays.

Stagecoach Leighton Buzzard now runs two Early Stages classes on Fridays, the first for children aged four to five years (4.15-5.45pm) and the second for six to seven-year olds (6-7.30pm).

Tracey has opened an additional Main Stages class for seven to 18-year olds, which takes place on Fridays during term time from 4.30 to 7.30pm.

The Main Stages class responds to the growing demand for performing arts classes amongst teenagers in the area, providing youngsters with a much-needed outlet to perform and express themselves. As well as teaching the disciplines of singing, dancing and acting, Stagecoach aims to instil ‘Creative Courage for Life’ in its students, giving them important skills that will remain with them for life.

Tracey and her team have planned an exciting range of activities for the new classes. The children will participate in the Edlesborough Carnival on July 6, taking part in the public procession and later performing in the main carnival arena.

Stagecoach Leighton Buzzard will also offer a week-long summer workshop, which will be open to Main Stages students in August, during which students will rehearse and put on a show in just under a week.

An experienced actress, amongst her work with Stagecoach, Tracey regularly works on TV shows including EastEnders, Holby City, and Endeavor, and has featured in films such as Skyfall. She is particularly passionate about live theatre and advocates the performing arts as a means of helping children to reach their full potential.

Tracey said: “I’m thrilled to be a part of this exciting new chapter for Stagecoach Leighton Buzzard and we are looking forward to instilling the children with ‘Creative Courage for Live’, inspiring them to flourish in all aspects of their lives.

“I am privileged to work alongside such a fantastic team of teachers who will deliver outstanding workshops, and proud of the role the school plays in building up the confidence and self-esteem of young people.”

Stagecoach Performing Arts Leighton Buzzard is part of a network of more than 1800 extra-curricular Performing Arts Schools worldwide.

Stagecoach aims to make a difference in its students’ lives by teaching ‘Creative Courage for Life’ and many children have gone on to study and work in performing arts from blockbuster films to countless roles in local theatre productions. Early Stages classes are available for children aged four to six and Main Stages classes take place for six to 18-year-olds every weekend.

For more information about Stagecoach Leighton Buzzard, visit their website at https://www.stagecoach.co.uk/leightonbuzzard or call on 01525 790795.