A young skater with big ambitions will be opening this year’s May Day Fayre on Monday.

Arthur Ayres, aged 11, who attends Linslade Middle School, is part of the GB Elite Ice Hockey programme and started skating at just two years old.

This year’s Fayre is being held in the High Street, Church Square and Parsons Close recreation ground between 10am and 4pm on May 6. It is being organised by Leighton Linslade Rotary Club who believe the fayre has traditionally been the largest single-day event of its kind in Bedfordshire.

More than 20,000 people attended last year's fayre

A spokesman said: “This year, there will be a wonderful mix of returning and new acts to entertain you throughout the day. In addition to the traditional acts, funfair, and stalls, we can confirm there will be a Spitfire or Hawker Hurricane fly-past during the event."

Richard Johnson from Rotary said: "We have again been incredibly fortunate to secure a Hurricane or Spitfire fly past and to have the reassuring roar of a Merlin engine overhead and one of the iconic aircraft grace the event is something special. This year's Fayre will have many of the traditional attractions but also a few new things thrown like the Milton Keynes Pipe Band and the distinctive sound of the bagpipes."

There will be fairground rides, spectacular arena shows, dancers, singers and displays and gift stalls

Leighton Carnival organisers have also got involved with a novel idea to pick the carnival court for this year. Youngsters of middle school age (years five to eight) can take part in a silent disco in a marquee near the bandstand when selection for the 2024 Carnival Court will take place.

Youngsters must have an address in Leighton-Linslade, or attend a school in the town.

Registration forms are available on the Carnival website.

Having recently trained in Slovakia, Arthur is shortly off to Latvia with the GB squad as he pursues his dream of representing GB at the Youth Olympics in Lake Placid in four years.