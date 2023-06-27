News you can trust since 1861
These are the road closures in and around Leighton Buzzard this week

Drivers in and around Leighton Buzzard will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Jun 2023, 09:52 BST- 3 min read
Road closures in and around Leighton Buzzard this week
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

They are:

• A421, from 10pm June 24 to 5am June 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, Husborne Crawley Roundabout to A421 link road - lane closures for barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1081, from 10pm June 19 to 5am July 1, moderate delays: M1 both directions, junction 9 to junction 13 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm January 9 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Salford Road Off Slip to Salford Road On Slip - carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm April 17 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, M1, junction 11A Eastern Roundabout (East dumbbell) to A5 / Thorn Road / Watling Street Roundabout - carriageway closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of Chevron.

• A421, from 10pm September 12 2022 to 10pm July 19 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes and narrow lanes for bridge maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm June 19 to 6am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, junction with Tebworth Road - works under traffic signals for cable duct installation on behalf of Ethical Power Connections Ltd.

• M1, from 10pm March 27 to 5am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - lane closures due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 7 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8.30pm June 26 to 5am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Sandhouse Close to Flying Fox Roundabout temporary traffic signals for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9am June 28 to 3.30pm July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, A505 to Leighton Road - diversion route on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• M1, from 10pm July 4 to 5am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 11 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm July 5 to 5am July 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11 to junction 10 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm July 6 to 5am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11A - hard shoulder closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 9am July 10 to 3.30pm July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Leighton Road to Flying Fox roundabout - diversion route on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• M1, from 10pm July 10 to 5am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11 to junction 10 - lane closures due to structure - maintenance works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm July 10 to 5am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 11A - exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm July 10 to 5am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, Steppingley - lane closures for communications on behalf of National Highways.

