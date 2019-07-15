Thousands enjoy Music Through The Ages at Leighton Buzzard Carnival

Thousands of people lined the streets of Leighton Buzzard on Saturday to enjoy the town’s annual carnival before heading to Parson’s Close Recreation Ground for more entertainment.

Music Through The Ages was the theme this year and the carnival procession was led by The Shires Royal British Legion’s youth band.

Leighton Buzzard Carnival 2019. Photo by Joanna Marshall

This year’s carnival court was made up of senior princess Maisie Reyland and the two princesses Maya Esposito and Thea Shillingford.

Mark Freeman, the chair of Leighton-Linslade carnival committee, said: “It was a brilliant day, the procession was amazing, you could see that so much effort had gone into each float!

“I was really pleased to see so much effort from everyone involved in the carnival, there was a lot of people along the streets for the procession and at the park and in the arena.

“There was a lot of attractions and things for people to do and there was a lot of entertainment in the arena.

Leighton Buzzard Carnival 2019. Photo by Joanna Marshall

“We had a lot of positive feedback from people on the day and on Facebook, everyone really enjoyed the day.

“I want to thank everyone who helped organise the carnival, especially over the last two weeks.”

Winners from Carnival 2019 were:

Schools - 1st Pulford VA Lower School.

Open - 1st Friends Within (LB Mencap), 2nd Wheatsheaf, 3rd Brooklands Club.

Walking - 1st Doreen’s School of Dance, 2nd Shooting Stars, 3rd= 1st Linslade Beavers and Dogs for Good.

Children’s Organisations - 1st 5th&7th LB Rainbows 2nd Linslade District Guides.

Peter Lymbery Memorial Shield for Best Procession Entry - Pulford VA Lower School.

Doreen Rolls Memorial Shield for Enthusiasm - Friends Within (LB Mencap).

Attention turns to next year’s event which will be on July 11.

Mark added: “Suggestions for next year’s theme need to be received by the end of this month and will be balloted on the website in August.

“Also, if people enjoyed this year’s carnival and would like to support it, we are one of the options at Waitrose for the Bags scheme. If you would like to support Leighton Buzzard Carnival, please put your green token in our pot.”

Suggestions for a theme for next year can be sent to info@leightoncarnival.co.uk.

