Thousands raised for Leighton Buzzard Hockey Club's clubhouse refurbishment

Leighton Buzzard Hockey Club has thanked the public after a crowdfunding page set up to raise money for the clubhouse refurbishment raised over £7,000.

The Hockey Club acquired the new clubhouse at Vandyke Upper School earlier this year and set up the fundraising page to try and raise money to renovate, decorate and kit it out to make it operational for the club and wider community.

Leighton Buzzard Hockey Club has thanked everyone that has donated to the refurbishment of their newly acquired clubhouse

After a number of fundraising activities they raised £7,605 in 56 days, the club has also been applying for grants and have been successful with Persimmon Homes, Gale Family Trust and Wixamtree.

Jemima Fitzmorris, head of fundraising, said: "We have received sponsorship from Purity and Masons Minibus and Coach Hire bringing our total pledged for the renovation project so far to just shy of £15k.

"Our continued fundraising efforts at the carnival, bucket collections and the junior tournaments have also contributed to this amount.

"To complete the clubhouse project we need funds of £27k this year and an extra £10k for further enhancements."

Work has started on the inside of the clubhouse

The improvements and renovations have been broken down into three phases, the first phase of moving the building from Biggleswade to Vandyke Upper School has been completed.

The next stage is to make the clubhouse functional with heating, electrics, a kitchen, drainage and an access ramp, the club is aiming for this to be completed by the end of the year.

The final phase is the enhancements to the clubhouse which includes external cladding and an external tea hatch, the club hopes to have this completed by the end of the 2019/20 season.

Jemima added: "We are hoping that with some additional effort in continued fundraising, sponsorship opportunities and some luck with further grant applications, we aim to have this clubhouse up and running this coming season.

"LBHC has a clear vision, to provide the opportunity for all individuals in Bedfordshire to try, practice and enjoy coming together through hockey, regardless of ability, age or financial background.

"The clubhouse will be a welcoming home for all our members and visiting teams and will allow LBHC to develop and grow and become the central focus point for our community to come together through hockey.

"To recognise and remind everyone that facilities such as this cannot be created without the fantastic support of those far and wide within our community, a supporters’ wall will be established inside the clubhouse and all supporters are being thanked and recognised on social media.

"We have a number of club sponsors who have been generous enough to renew their sponsorship of the club every year.

"We are however able to tailor sponsorship packages to fully meet our joint needs, and sponsorship of the clubhouse itself is still an available option."

For more information about sponsorship deals visit: www.facebook.com/LBHC.co.uk.

Alternatively, the club is still raising money through the fundraising page for the renovation of the clubhouse, to make a donation visit: https://localgiving.org/charity/leighton-buzzard-hockey-club/.