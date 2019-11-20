Thousands raised for Macmillan at Bacon Butty Breakfast in Wing

A fundraiser in Wing raised over £8,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support on Saturday, November 9.

Fiona Phimester, from Wing, holds the Bacon Butty Breakfast (BBB) every year, this event marked the tenth anniversary.

Bacon Butty Breakfast 2019. Photo by Vicki Hull Photography

She is hoping to raise £100,000 by November 2020, she has now raised over £88,000 in memory of her mum who lost her battle to cancer in 2010.

Fiona said: "My mum had a cancerous brain tumour in 2010 and passed away that November after a short illness. She received incredible care from Macmillan and so this is my way of giving a bit back in the hope that others can also receive the care that mum did.

"Together with my online auction and contributions from The Cottesloe School, Overstone Combined School in Wing and St Michael's C of E School in Stewkley, who wore green accessories and donated £1, our grand total is over £8400.

"I’m delighted with the amount raised, it’s a huge contribution to our target of £100,000 by November 2020.

Bacon Butty Breakfast 2019. Photo by Vicki Hull Photography

"A huge thanks to everyone who helped and donated to ensure such a successful event.

"Our Bacon was kindly donated by Greene King, the bread rolls donated by Tesco in Leighton Buzzard, the eggs from Oakwood Farm and grocery shopping was supported by Morrison’s and Marks & Spencer’s in Leighton Buzzard."

Schoolchildren turned green for Bacon Butty Breakfast 2019. Photo by Vicki Hull Photography

Bacon Butty Breakfast 2019. Photo by Vicki Hull Photography