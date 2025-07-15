Tiddenfoot Waterside Park has been awarded Green Flag status, one of the highest accolades to be awarded to parks and green spaces

Tiddenfoot Waterside Park in Leighton Buzzard has been recognised as one of the best in the country after receiving a prestigious Green Flag award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Green Flag award is considered the international quality mark for parks and green spaces, and Tiddenfoot Waterside Park is one of 2,250 across the country to achieve the accolade.

Any green space that is freely accessible to the public is eligible to enter for a Green Flag award, with winners having to apply annually to renew their Green Flag status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tiddenfoot Waterside Park has also achieved Green Heritage Site Accreditation, in recognition of the management and promotion of its historic features.

Mike Moran, vice-chair of the Friends of Tiddenfoot said: “The news that Tiddenfoot Waterside Park met the standards required for the accreditation is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team caring for the green space so that visitors and residents alike can enjoy it.”

Green Flag award scheme manager Paul Todd MBE added: “Congratulations to everyone involved at Tiddenfoot Park who have worked tirelessly to ensure that it achieves the high standards required for the Green Flag award.

“Quality parks and green spaces like these make the country a heathier place to live and work in, and a stronger place in which to invest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Crucially, Tiddenfoot Park is a vital green space for the community in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade to enjoy nature, and during the ongoing cost of living crisis it is a free and safe space for families to socialise.

“It also provides important opportunities for local people and visitors to reap the physical and mental health benefits of green space.”

Tiddenfoot Waterside Park is a 13-hectare site bordered by Mentmore Road and the Grand Union Canal.

Following sand extraction the park contains a three-hectare lake, grassland, scrub, willow woodland and a poplar population, and is a designated County Wildlife Site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Green Flag award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.