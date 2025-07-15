Tiddenfoot Waterside Park recognised as one of the best in the country after receiving top award
The Green Flag award is considered the international quality mark for parks and green spaces, and Tiddenfoot Waterside Park is one of 2,250 across the country to achieve the accolade.
Any green space that is freely accessible to the public is eligible to enter for a Green Flag award, with winners having to apply annually to renew their Green Flag status.
Tiddenfoot Waterside Park has also achieved Green Heritage Site Accreditation, in recognition of the management and promotion of its historic features.
Mike Moran, vice-chair of the Friends of Tiddenfoot said: “The news that Tiddenfoot Waterside Park met the standards required for the accreditation is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team caring for the green space so that visitors and residents alike can enjoy it.”
Green Flag award scheme manager Paul Todd MBE added: “Congratulations to everyone involved at Tiddenfoot Park who have worked tirelessly to ensure that it achieves the high standards required for the Green Flag award.
“Quality parks and green spaces like these make the country a heathier place to live and work in, and a stronger place in which to invest.
“Crucially, Tiddenfoot Park is a vital green space for the community in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade to enjoy nature, and during the ongoing cost of living crisis it is a free and safe space for families to socialise.
“It also provides important opportunities for local people and visitors to reap the physical and mental health benefits of green space.”
Tiddenfoot Waterside Park is a 13-hectare site bordered by Mentmore Road and the Grand Union Canal.
Following sand extraction the park contains a three-hectare lake, grassland, scrub, willow woodland and a poplar population, and is a designated County Wildlife Site.
The Green Flag award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.