Top chef returns to Leighton Buzzard to launch food facilities at Vandyke

Special guest, ex-student and Michelin-starred top chef Adam Simmonds cut the ribbon on Vandyke Upper School’s new food/ catering suite.

Adam won the BBC’s Great British Menu and has earned a reputation as one of the country’s most exciting chefs having enjoyed success at top London restaurants. Adam got a taste for the kitchen in cookery lessons at the Leighton Buzzard school, worked at The Globe Inn in Linslade washing up and making sandwiches before moving to London where his career took off.

Students with top chef Adam Simmonds

Adam spent two hours with students on a masterclass preparing and cooking sea bass and mussels before providing a demonstration for a group of parents and then meeting town mayor Cllr David Bowater, governors, parents, staff and students to officially open the new rooms.

Adam said: “I thoroughly enjoyed working with the students whose attitude was excellent. They worked hard, brought real enthusiasm to the task and I think learned a lot. Gutting and filleting sea bass is not an easy skill and they made a very good first go at it. It was lovely to be back at Vandyke and to visit my former school and to see that a school subject as important as cooking and learning and food remains on the school curriculum.”

Headteacher Tim Carroll said: “Our wonderful new food classrooms have been in use for a little while but it was lovely to open them officially and for Adam to spend time with us. It was a great occasion made all the more memorable because it featured on the local BBC news with interviews with students and staff. I would especially like to thank Waitrose for their generous support of the event.”

Adam Simmons cutting the ribbon