Tributes to young victims from Leighton Buzzard and Luton following fatal collision in Central Bedfordshire

Tributes have been paid to a Leighton Buzzard teenager and young Luton man who died in a road traffic collision near Tebworth on Tuesday (January 18).

Ellie Ogden-Hooper, 19, from Leighton Buzzard, and Reece White, 23, from Luton, died at the scene after a black Vauxhall Corsa was involved in a collision on Toddington Road at around 3.20pm.

Ellie’s family said: “The loss of our beautiful Ellie is Heaven’s gain. We are so grateful for the time we had with her.

Ellie Ogden-Hooper

“Words cannot express the sadness of not being able to spend just one more minute with her. Love you Ellie.”

Reece’s family said: “We are devastated at the loss of Reece. He was a much-loved son, brother and grandson.

“He made an impression on everyone he met and leaves a hole in the family that will never be filled. He will be missed forever.”

Reece White

Two men and a teenage boy were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision in connection to the incident. All three also received hospital treatment.

Sergeant David Burstow, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of both Ellie and Reece.

“Our enquiries into the collision are ongoing, and we would still like to hear from anyone in the area at the time or who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage.”

You can report any information to Bedfordshire Police, including video footage, via the online reporting tool, quoting Operation Fountain.