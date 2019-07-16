Two Leighton Buzzard parks recognised in National Green Flag Awards

Two open spaces in Leighton Buzzard have been recognised as some of the best community-run green spaces in the country in the UK's National Green Flag Awards 2019.

Tiddenfoot Waterside Park and Linslade Woods were among six areas in Central Bedfordshire to be awarded a Green Flag Community Award, the awards recognise well-managed, high quality green spaces.

Stotfold Mill Meadows and Flitton Moor also received the Green Flag Community award, Studham Common received its Green Flag award for the twelfth year running, and Houghton Hall Park received a full Green Flag.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services for Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “It’s fantastic news that these six Central Bedfordshire public spaces have been nationally recognised in the Green Flags Award scheme.

"We know how important it is for residents to have somewhere to explore, relax and exercise. So we're delighted that our parks have been recognised for having the highest possible environmental standards, being beautifully maintained and their excellent visitor facilities.

"The green flags flying across Central Bedfordshire are a testament to the efforts of both the staff and volunteers, who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.

"These awards coincide with our Love Parks Week from 24 July to 2 August, which has a range of events and activities to celebrate our wonderful parks.

"I would urge everyone ti head outdoors and make use of these over the summer."

All the events during Love Parks Week are available on the council website at: www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/love-parks.