Two walking wounded and six others taken to hospital after A5 crash this morning

Eight people were taken to hospital after a crash involving four cars on the A5 near Milton Keynes this morning (Wednesday)

Bedfordshire Police reported the A5 closure, between the Sheep Lane roundabout, just south of Little Brickhill, and the A4012 at Hockliffe, at 8am.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: "The road reopened around 10am.

"Two walking wounded were taken to Milton Keynes hospital, and six with minor injuries to were taken to the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital."

Problems for drivers heading south started when queues peaked at around five miles between Milton Keynes and Flitwick just after 7am as three lanes remained closed between junction 13 and 12 as roadworks over-ran.

Drivers took the A5 to beat the tailbacks but then got snarled up as, first, an accident partially blocked the road north of Hockliffe and then a second shunt caused the closure.

And those who stuck with the motorway then had to contend with fog which slowed traffic to a crawl from junction 11A at Luton.