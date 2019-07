Beds Police has issued a public appeal to help find a woman who has gone missing from the Leighton Buzzard area.

The force stated: "Gillian has been reported missing from the Leighton Buzzard area of Bedfordshire and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her.

Gillian has gone missing in Leighton Buzzard

"If anyone has seen her or knows her whereabouts please contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting ref: 345 07/07/2019."