Voluntary groups can apply for grants through new scheme in Central Bedfordshire

A new scheme, launched by Central Bedfordshire Council, encourages local groups to apply for grants of up to £25,000.

The Community Assets Grant Scheme aims to help local voluntary and community organisations make projects a reality by offering matched-funding grants to enable them to invest in their community facilities.

News

The grants must be used for capital funding projects, for example a new roof for a community hall or to improve access for people with disabilities, or upgrades to other community assets.

The grant scheme is open to a range of Central Bedfordshire organisations, including voluntary and community groups, not-for-profit organisations and Parish or Town Councils.

The Council has allocated £182,000 which will be released through bidding rounds, giving groups time to develop their proposals, with the first bidding round now open and closing on 28 February.

Following a discussion with the local ward councillor, groups who fulfil the criteria set out on the council’s website will need to complete an online application form.

Once applications have been assessed they will be scored against the criteria laid out and a decision will be made by the council.

Executive member with responsibility for communities, cllr Tracey Stock, said: “This Community Assets Grant Scheme, which is in addition the Ward Councillor Grant Scheme launched in October, is another way we can support the many organisations and groups who benefit the people of Central Bedfordshire.

"By providing substantial matched-funding grants to help improve community assets, we can boost their existing fundraising and take it to another level.”

More information about the grants and how to apply for them will be available on the council’s website.