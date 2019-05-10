Warning to Bedfordshire residents: ‘Don’t leave your animal to suffer in hot car’

Leading animal charities are sending a clear warning to Bedfordshire residents as the summer approaches: dogs die in hot cars.

The organisations are determined to spread the word, because despite a major annual campaign each summer, 2018 saw a three-year high for the number of reports of animals suffering heat exhaustion.

Dogs can really suffer with heat-related conditions when the weather gets warmer. Just a few weeks ago, a terrier puppy was found collapsed in Talbot Green, Wales, suffering from possible heat stroke. A member of the public found the four-month-old pup (pictured) on Easter Monday (22 April) when temperatures soared to the mid-20s. The little dog - nicknamed Ollie - was rushed to a vet and put on a drip and thankfully recovered

The 2019 campaign launched on Tuesday, entitled: ‘Dogs Die In Hot Cars Awareness Day’.

Campaign manager, Holly Barber, of the RSPCA, said: “Last year was our busiest for three years with almost 8,300 emergency calls made to the RSPCA about this issue - that’s a five per cent increase from 2017 and a 15 per cent rise from 2016.

“It’s extremely concerning that despite all of our campaigning, dog owners are still ignoring our warnings and risking their pets’ lives by leaving them alone in cars on warm days. How many more dogs need to die before people realise that that split second decision - usually made due to convenience - could have life-changing consequences?”

The charities involved include: Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, Blue Cross, British Parking Association, British Veterinary Association (BVA), Dogs Trust, The Kennel Club, The Mayhew Animal Home, National Animal Welfare Trust, The National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC), PDSA, RSPCA, Scottish SPCA, #TeamOtisUK and Wood Green The Animals Charity.