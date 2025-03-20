It’s been an exciting few weeks at Whipsnade Zoo after it welcomed the birth of four rare lion cubs.

The cubs were born as part of the breeding programme to save their threatened sub-species. They were born to mum Waka and dad Malik in the early hours of January 23, just two months after another lioness, Winta, had a litter of three.

Keepers watched the birth remotely through a hidden ‘cubcam’ CCTV and were delighted to see Waka following in Winta’s footsteps as a doting mum, cleaning and nuzzling her newborns,

Whipsnade Zoo’s Section Manager Sarah McGregor said: “We’re overjoyed to have second litter here at Whipsnade Zoo, not only because these cubs are precious additions to the breeding programme, but because our pride has now grown to ten lions.”

These are the little lions who were born earlier this year. Picture: ZSL

“Lions are highly sociable animals, and enjoy living in large groups. The youngsters will grow up side-by-side with their half-siblings, and I’m sure they’ll love having an abundance of playmates. Waka and Winta, who are both proving to be natural mums so far, will also share parental duties as lions in the wild would too.”

The sexes of the little ones will be confirmed at their first health check when they are 10 weeks old and the zoo will confirm how they will be named in the coming weeks.

While Waka and her babies will be staying cosy indoors for a little longer, guests can catch their half-siblings running around the paddock when visiting this Easter.

A special focus has been put on helping to build numbers of these lions as 75 per cent of wild African lion populations continue to decline in the wild.