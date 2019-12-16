Water returns to all customers in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade

Anglian Water has just confirmed that all customers in the Leighton Linslade area are now back on water.

Although the company is dealing with a couple of local bursts which it is repairing, it says these are not affecting any customers.

Bottled water at Tesco. Photo Anglian Water

Customers who may still have problems are being advised to contact them on 0800 145 145 as this may mean they have an air lock within their pipework.

They have WaterSafe approved plumbers standing by and will send them to investigate free of charge if needed.

A spokesman said: “We are also advising customers that they may notice that when the water returns it may appear cloudy.

“This is perfectly normal and is just millions of tiny air bubbles trapped in the pipe. If they leave it to stand in a glass or a jug, it will soon clear and is safe to use as normal.

“Of course, we are genuinely sorry for the disruption this has caused, rest assured we will be reviewing the incident and writing to customers individually over the next week. All affected homes will be compensated.”

A faulty valve on Friday evening led to 20,000 customers initially losing their water supply.

Read More: Pressure is mounting on Anglian Water as 85 more properties lose water in Leighton Buzzard due to burst pipes this morning