‘We fell short’ admits Anglian Water boss in personal apology to Leighton Linslade over weekend supply loss

The Chief Executive of Anglian Water has issued a personal apology to the 20,000 households in the Leighton-Linslade area who lost their water supply over the weekend.

Peter Simpson has admitted his company “fell short” during the crisis which enveloped the area due to a faulty valve.

Anglian Water chief executive Peter Simpson

Problems first started on Friday evening (December 13), with some homes not having their supplies restored until Monday lunchtime due to complexities caused by an airlock in the network.

In an open letter to affected households, Mr Simpson has pledged to oversee a thorough review into the incident and ensure lessons are learned.

He said: “This weekend was a huge challenge for our company, and for one of the communities that relies on our service. A faulty valve on a water main in Leighton Buzzard left thousands of people off water.

“Although we were able to fix this initial problem, it was followed by issues with air trapped in pipes, restricting local supply. Work we did meant the number of people affected kept getting smaller, but – regrettably – some went the whole weekend without a reliable water supply.”

During the weekend the company deployed500 staff, gave out 240,000 litres of bottled water and used 16 large capacity water tankers to fix what was an “unusually complex” issue.

Mr Simpson added: “I want to say sorry personally to the customers who were affected. I spent both Saturday and Sunday on the scene, in and around Leighton Linslade, speaking to many customers face to face. I listened to their frustrations, while reassuring them that we were on the case.

“The reliable service they expect from us fell short. I understand that, and I will personally oversee a thorough review and ensure we learn lessons from the incident.

“We will also be contacting everyone affected regarding compensation once the situation is fully resolved, and to discuss how we make amends to the community.

“Alongside this apology to the community I would like to pay tribute to my colleagues from across Anglian Water who I witnessed first hand working tirelessly round the clock all weekend to fix the network, hand out bottled water, and deliver supplies to vulnerable customers. Many volunteered their weekends to do this, alongside a number of local community groups, and I am very grateful for that.

“This was a complex engineering job, far more challenging than might appear on the surface. It was only solved by a team working together to chip away at the problem, 24 hours a day. An incident like this is thankfully very rare for Anglian Water, and many of the challenges we encountered we simply could not have foreseen.

“We will be keeping a very close eye on the local network over the coming days to ensure everything is working as it should. The recovery period is as important as the fix itself, and we won’t take our eye off the ball.

“We will be working with community representatives to understand how we can best make amends for the disruption this incident caused. In the meantime, and while things return to normal for your community, please accept my sincere apologies.”

The company has agreed to attend a public meeting in Leighton Buzzard at a venue and date/time yet to be confirmed.

It told the LBO, it would write to customers about levels of compensation which would be £30 credit after 12 hours water loss, and a further £30 for every 12 hours customers remained cut off after that.

