We’ve been inundated with nominations for Leighton Buzzard Christmas lights honour - but there’s still time to put forward your community champion

Nomations have been flooding in since we launched our search last week for a worthy community champion to turn on Leighton Buzzard’s Christmas lights.

The LBO, in conjunction with LB First and Leighton-Linslade Town Council, is once again looking for a suitable candidate to perform the honours on Friday, November 29 as the three-day Christmas Festival is launched with the lights switch-on and fireworks display.

Christmas Lights, Leighton Buzzard 2017, when Wally Randall helped at the ceremony

In recent times festival organisers have sourced a well-known celebrity, but in 2017 a more local approach was adopted when Leighton Buzzard resident, and Britain’s oldest poppy seller, Wally Randall, was approached to be guest of honour.

Then in 2018, LBO readers were asked for their nominations, with the judging panel ultimately selected friendly Waitrose parking attendant Keith McAngus and Leighton Buzzard boy Kye Vincent, who lost both his hands and legs in April 2016 due to a deadly meningitis infection, to light up the town.

It proved a popular choice, so for 2019 once again LBO readers are being asked for their nominations.

In the first few days since we put it to our readers, we’ve been absolutely bombarded with suggestions – so it’s going to be a real dilemma for the judges this year, who will look to make a decision by the end of October.

We’d like you to send us your nominations by emailing news@lbobserver.co.uk detailing your own name/email address/telephone number, who your local VIP is, and why they deserve to turn on the lights. Please put ‘LBO Christmas Lights’ in the subject line.

Alternatively, if you’re not on email then drop off nomination details on a sheet of paper to Gennaro Borrelli, chairman of independent traders’ group LB First, at his shop in Bridge Street, or post it to Gennaro’s Organic Hair and Beauty, 4 Bridge Street, Leighton Buzzard LU7 1AL.

We know there are plenty of people out there who go the extra mile for the community of Leighton Buzzard and this is a great way of giving them recognition for all their hard work.

Gennaro said: “As many readers may have seen in last week’s LBO. the hunt to find local champions to be our VIP guests to switch on the Christmas lights at this year’s Christmas Festival weekend has begun.

“The event which takes place on Friday , November 29 has become one of the biggest and most popular Christmas events in the surrounding area, therefore what a befitting reward for our local community champions, nominated by local residents.

“Over the past couple of years I had the enormous pleasure of introducing Wally Randall, Keith McAngus and Kye Vincent on the stage to a huge round of applause giving the residents of the town the opportunity to show their love, respect and appreciation.

“So if you think of someone, adult or child, you can nominate them now and play your part .

“This fantastic Christmas festival will be packed with entertainment, stalls, street food, and of course a great atmosphere.”