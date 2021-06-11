‘Welcome Back’ funding boost for Leighton Buzzard High Street

As part of the Government’s £56m ‘Welcome Back Fund’ being issued to councils nationwide, Central Bedfordshire is being allocated £255,873 to help local high streets reopen and attract shoppers and tourists.

The council has plans for over 80 projects to be delivered in partnership with town and parish councils who have helped identify what would best support their local communities.

Activities include:

Photo: Jane Russell

- In Leighton Buzzard: Welcome Back letters for all householders providing information about the high street/businesses and town centre; Communication campaigns around specific dates such as Small Business Saturday; Additional seating around planters to facilitate outdoor eating; Entertainment and activity programme

- A vintage fair and outdoor cinema in Flitwick

- A welcome back event in Shefford town centre

- Al-fresco dining in Dunstable

- A community film about Langford

- Street entertainment in Biggleswade

This funding builds on the Reopening High Streets Safely Fund (RHSSF) allocated to councils in 2020 which supported a safe return to high streets as lockdown restrictions eased.

Executive Member for Planning and Regeneration, Councillor Kevin Collins said: “The Council is committed to supporting our high streets and the announcement that Central Bedfordshire will receive over £255k as part of the Welcome Back Fund is fantastic.”

“Throughout the pandemic, the Council has been working with local businesses to ensure our high streets are welcoming and safe places for people to visit and enjoy. This extra cash boost will help us build on that work and develop new ideas.”

“There are so many exciting activities and events taking place in villages and towns across Central Bedfordshire this summer and I encourage everyone to find out what’s happening in their area.”