Who will you nominate for Leighton Buzzard Christmas lights switch-on duties 2019?

The LBO, in conjunction with LB First and Leighton-Linslade Town Council, is once again launching a search for a worthy community champion to turn on Leighton Buzzard’s Christmas lights.

The festive season may seem quite a long way off, but planning for the 2019 Christmas Festival is almost complete.

Kye and Keith were selected in 2018 by LBO readers

In recent times festival organisers have sourced a well-known celebrity to launch the three-day event at the Friday night lights switch-on and fireworks display.

But in 2017 a more local approach was adopted when Leighton Buzzard resident, and Britain’s oldest poppy seller, Wally Randall, was approached to be guest of honour at the ceremony and help switch on the lights.

Festival organisers were keen to continue the local approach by finding deserving Leighton Buzzard VIPs to perform the honours.

For 2018, LBO readers were asked for their nominations and we were inundated with suggestions.

The judging panel ultimately selected friendly Waitrose parking attendant Keith McAngus and Leighton Buzzard boy Kye Vincent, who lost both his hands and legs in April 2016 due to a deadly meningitis infection, to light up the town.

It proved a popular choice, so for 2019 we’re once again asking LBO readers for their nominations .

We’d like you to send us your nominations by emailing news@lbobserver.co.uk detailing your own name/email address/telephone number, who your local VIP is, and why they deserve to turn on the lights. Please put ‘LBO Christmas Lights’ in the subject line.

Alternatively, if you’re not on email then drop off nomination details on a sheet of paper to Gennaro Borrelli, chairman of independent traders’ group LB First, at his shop in Bridge Street, or post it to Gennaro’s Organic Hair and Beauty, 4 Bridge Street, Leighton Buzzard LU7 1AL.

The Christmas Festival is launched on Friday, November 30, and judges will be looking to make a decision by the end of October.

We know there are plenty of people out there who go the extra mile for the community of Leighton Buzzard and this is a great way of giving them recognition for all their hard work.

So don’t delay, get your nominations in now please!