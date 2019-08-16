Wing woman loses three stone and three pounds thanks to Slimming World group

A woman who attends a Slimming World group in Wing has lost three stone and three pounds.

Emma Marr transformed her life following the weight loss and wants to shout about her success in the hope of inspiring others to change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams.

Emma joined the group which meets at the Cottesloe School in the village on Tuesdays at 5.30pm and dropped from 13st 9lbs to 10st 6lbs.

Speaking about her weight loss journey Emma said: “When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never imagined that I would end up getting to my dream weight.

"The final straw that prompted me to join the group was seeing a photo of myself at a family function.

“I was only in the background, but seeing it made me realise I hadn’t just gained ‘a little weight’.

“It was still another six months before I plucked up enough courage to join Slimming World, but once I found out my friend Hannah was opening a brand new group in Wing, I knew this was my chance.

“I love that I can still eat all my favourite meals - spaghetti bolognese, chilli and pizza and I can still eat them all but just a much healthier and yummier version!

“My all time favourite meal is campfire stew, it is so quick and easy to make and when the weather gets colder its the perfect winter warmer.

“My biggest challenge has been my own negative thoughts.

“I have lost count of all the times pre Slimming World that my emotions overtook my senses and I turned to food to make me feel better.

“Since losing this weight I feel so much healthier and now do bootcamps three or four times a week.

“I have become so much more active, and this has really helped with my state of mind and my weight loss.

“I don’t have the daily aches and pains since I have reached my dream target weight.

“I can get down on the floor and play with my daughter without getting stuck.

“My mental health is where I have seen the biggest improvement.

“As a sufferer of anxiety before my weight loss I was in a very bad place mentally, emotionally and physically.

“I enjoy being able to build activity into my daily routine without having to take up traditional forms of exercise like going to the gym or running.

“Slimming World, my consultant Hannah and my lovely friends at the group have helped me find myself again.

“It is no exaggeration to say that Slimming World has literally changed my life.”