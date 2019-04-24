Wing woman running her own marathon around Aylesbury Vale after missing out on London place

After missing out on a charity place in this year's London Marathon, a woman from Wing is running her own equivalent 26 mile route around Aylesbury Vale this weekend.

Fitness instructor Natasha Richmond, who runs fitness business Trainers & Bananas, was aiming for a place in the iconic race for the fourth consecutive year, and planned to run in aid of the Alzheimer's Society.

She missed out on a place in the race but has extra motivation for her marathon effort this year after her father was diagnosed with dementia in 2018.

Natasha's planned timings and route are as follows:

> Wing to Mentmore and back (eight miles) - 8am to 9.10am

> Wing to Wingrave and back (six miles) - 9.10am to 10.10am

> Wing to Ledburn and back (six miles) - 10.10am to 11.10am

> Wing to Soulbury and back (six miles) - 11.10am to 12.10pm

Natasha is aiming to raise £220 through her challenge which she is titling 'Not the London Marathon'.

So far she has raised £1,750 in aid of the Alzheimer's Society, which supports individuals and their families who suffer with dementia, and aims to find a cure for the disease.

To find out more and donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nothelondonmarathon