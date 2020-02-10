Woburn Lido is recruiting for the summer

Woburn Lido is recruiting staff now to get ready for the new season this summer

The Lido, on Crawley Road, adjoining the Woburn Abbey Estate, has a swimming pool and plenty of space for picnics and sunbathing on the pool's grassed area.

Woburn Lido

In October, the Lido was at risk of closing unless they found a new team of trustees and volunteers to take on the management of the facility.

A meeting was held in November where new trustees were appointed, a new committee was formed and an action plan for the future of Woburn Lido was created.

Murray Heining, from Woburn Lido, said: "We planning for the new season, we have started the recruitment process and we are looking for people to join the team.

"We are also looking to employ people for the little jobs that have to be done.

"Last season was terrible and we lost a lot of money, we had a dreadful summer.

"We have a committee committed to working and already planning for the 2020 season.

"Investigations are being undertaken with a view to improvements to the building including some refurbishment of the changing rooms and improvements to the exterior.

"Subject to staffing we are also planning to open the Lido in early May; to have two daily sessions with the Lido opening at 9am instead of 12moon.

"That gives us the option to have two sessions for the pool instead of one all day, it would mean people who want to come for a few hours will have the option, making it cheaper, and it will give us an hour between the sessions to clean out the pool.

"It is hoped that these changes will be appreciated by our customers.

"We are optimistic and hoping for a good summer.

"Additional committee members and volunteers, beyond those who have already put their names forward, would still be welcome and we still need additional trustees. If you are interested in helping us please get in touch."

> For more information email woburnlido@outlook.com or call Murray Heining on 07517 461977.