Woman airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after collision with golf buggy at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club

A member of Leighton Buzzard Golf Club was airlifted to hospital after she was seriously injured in a collision with a golf buggy.

A Magpas Air Ambulance landed at the Plantation Road club at about 12.15pm yesterday (May 14) to deal with the incident which occurred at the second hole during Ladies Competition Day.

Leighton Buzzard Golf Club

Magpas doctor Charlotte Haldane and paramedic Alex Pearce landed in the new Magpas Air Ambulance and assessed the patient who was in her 70s and had sustained multiple serious injuries.

They provided the woman with pain relief at the scene before airlifting her to Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge, for further treatment. She was in a very serious but stable condition upon arrival.

An EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic crew and Bedfordshire Police were also in attendance.

A spokesman for the golf club said: “The injured person is a long established member of the golf club and we hope she has a speedy recovery.”

Magpas Air Ambulance (archive image)

> Magpas Air Ambulance brings crucial lifesaving care by land and air to patients in life-threatening emergencies in the East of England and beyond. They support the ambulance service and give advanced medical care when time is of the essence.

The Magpas Air Ambulance medical team receives enhanced training which allows them to offer procedures and treatments at the scene, like general anaesthetic, which are usually only available in hospital. This means that the frontline care the team delivers doesn’t just save lives, it helps seriously ill and injured people return to a good quality of life.

Cambridgeshire-based Magpas Air Ambulance has attended over 60,000 patients since we were founded in 1971.

Magpas Air Ambulance is not a state-funded service and relies on generous public donations to continue saving lives.

The charity needs an extra £50,000 a month to keep their new air ambulance flying. To read more about how you can go #FurtherFasterGreater to support Magpas Air Ambulance, click here https://magpas.org.uk/furtherfastergreater.