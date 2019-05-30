Woman appeals for help in finding her motorhome that was stolen in Slapton

A woman from Slapton is appealing for the public’s help in finding her motorhome that was stolen from outside her house.

The motorhome was chained to a post outside the woman’s home on Mill Road, and had a steering lock, it was stolen between midnight and 6.30am on Saturday, May 25.

Motorhome stolen from Slapton

She is appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle, a Ford Eura Mobil with blue, red and silver stickers, to contact Thames Valley Police who are investigating the incident. The vehicle registration is FJ59 LKY.

The woman, who does not wish to be named, said: “It was vandalised in April and it cost £11,000 to fix, it was then kept somewhere else.

“We brought it back to my house on Friday as I planned to go away the weekend and that night it was stolen from outside my home, I am distraught.

“What is most upsetting is that someone was probably watching me because they took it as soon as it was back outside.”

Motorhome stolen from Slapton

There has been a possible sighting at around 2.30am on the night it was stolen heading towards Hemel Hempstead on Dagnall road, followed by a van/truck that was towing a trailer.

She added: “I just want it back, I use it to go away with the grandchildren, for days out and holidays.

“We have had to cancel one holiday already, I really hope someone has seen it and we can get it back.”

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “We received a report of a theft of a motor vehicle that was made to Thames Valley Police at around 6:35am on Saturday (25/5).

Motorhome stolen from Slapton

“A vehicle was reported stolen from an address in Mill Road, Slapton.

“No arrests have been made.”

> If you have any information call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting 43190157110.