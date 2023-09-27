Woburn Forest resort. Picture: Center Parcs

A woman has died after being hit by a car in the Woburn Forest Center Parcs resort.

The woman, who was a member of staff at the resort, was taken to hospital after the incident on Friday, September 22, but died later that day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Center Parcs said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of our team at Woburn Forest, our thoughts are with her family, friends and her colleagues at this time. We are in contact with her family, and we are offering support to them and any of our colleagues at Woburn Forest who have been affected.

"Center Parcs is working closely with all the relevant authorities following this incident.”

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are investigating a reported collision between a vehicle and a member of staff at Center Parcs Woburn Forest on Friday (September 22). The member of staff was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died later that day. Our thoughts remain with her family.”

Anyone with any information about the collision is asked to contact the police either online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Latymer.

Advertisement

Advertisement