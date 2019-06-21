Woman grabbed by gang and sexually assaulted in Leighton Buzzard

The public are being warned to be vigilant after a woman was grabbed by a gang and sexually assaulted in a Leighton Buzzard alleyway last night.

At around 11.30pm, the woman was walking on Leston Road towards the alleyway that leads to Hartwell Grove, when a man approached her and asked for directions. As she carried on walking, two other men grabbed and held her, while the first man sexually assaulted her.

The alleyway between Leston Road and Hartwell Grove

The victim managed to break free and run to safety.

The first offender is described as mixed race, around 5’8” to 6 foot tall, aged between 18 and 21 years old with a local accent, wearing black hooded clothing. The other two offenders were also of similar height and dress.

Detective Sergeant Paul Breed, investigating, said: “We are taking this incident extremely seriously and have placed additional high visibility patrols in the area. This is an unacceptable attack that has left the victim traumatised, and we will do all we can to support her and trace those responsible."

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who may have seen these men. This vital information could help our investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DS Breed on 101 quoting reference 003 of 21 June or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Victims of rape and sexual assault can receive support and guidance from Bedfordshire Police and partner agencies including the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), as well as support through the criminal investigation process.

Reports can be made to police on 101. You can also contact Bedfordshire’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) the Emerald Centre, by visiting www.emeraldcentre.org, emailing info@emeraldcentre.org or calling 01234 897052.

