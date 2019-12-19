Woman raises concerns about the way rats are killed in Leighton Buzzard

A woman has raised her concerns about the way rats are killed after she saw rat boxes in Leighton Buzzard.

Bo Roberts knows someone that lives at Almshouses, North Street, and was unhappy when she saw the rat boxes nearby.

She said: "There are rat boxes that have poison in, I have complained and they have said that they have been put there after there were sightings of rats in the area.

"I think it is cruel and immoral, I understand that rats are a problem but I think they should do something less inhumane.

"If the rats digest the poison they crawl away to die, if they go into the river, they poison the river, if other wildlife eat them they will be poisoned."

Alms House in North Street is administered by the Almshouse Trust, after reported sightings of rats the trust contacted

Chairman of Trustees, John Sykes, said: "We have to look after the interests of the residents, we had sightings of rats in North Street.

"We got in touch with Central Bedfordshire Council who put us in touch with a company and then we followed their advice.

"They told us where to put the rat boxes and we put them down and told residents to not feed the birds.

"We have 11 people living in the properties, ten people were happy one person was not and complained.

"They moved the boxes and continued to feed the birds.

"We followed professional advice and feel we are doing the right thing to protect our residents.

"I asked the resident who complained to suggest another way to get rid of the problem of rats but I have not yet heard back from them.

"We believe we have done the right thing to get rid of the rodents, our main priority here is the residents."