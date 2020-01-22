Woman raises thousands for Leighton Buzzard charities

The Community Champion for Morrisons Leighton Buzzard has completed seven half marathons and has raised over £2,000 for two charities.

Katharine Smith started the challenge last year to help support two charities in Leighton Buzzard, she has completed seven half marathons and raised £2,005 for Reclaim Life and £2,336 for KidsOut.

Katharine has raised thousands for two charities

Reclaim Life offer five free sessions of life coaching using the Human Givens approach to promote emotional wellbeing, KidsOut provide positive opportunities and experiences to enhance the wellbeing of disadvantaged children, supporting them in becoming well-integrated members of society.

She said: "I’m so pleased I was able to raise such an amazing amount for two local charities. I didn’t actually think it would be possible to raise £1,000 for one let alone two!

"I’m really grateful to everyone who sponsored me - thank you.

"I have had such amazing support and encouragement from Leighton Fun Runners, I never thought I would hear myself say I enjoy running.

Some of Katharine's medals

"I've completed the Berkhamsted, Buckingham, Milton Keynes, Royal Parks Half, Bedford, Dirt Half and MK Winter Half.

"I have always said there is absolutely no way I would ever run a marathon but I’m planning to do the MK Marathon this year for a mental health charity.

"I sadly lost my 20 year old nephew to suicide in July last year so I will be running in his memory."

Katharine has praised Leighton Fun Runners for the support they gave her during her fundraising. She added: "Special thank you to Leighton Fun Runners, I couldn’t have raised this amazing amount without you.

"I’m so proud to be part of such a fantastic running club. I also want to say thank you to the Morrisons Foundation for match funding me."

If anyone would like to start running, the next Couch 2 5K programme starts on Monday, January 27, at 7.15pm at the clubhouse in Bell Close, Leighton Buzzard."

For more information about Leighton Fun Runners, visit: www.leightonfunrunners.org.uk.