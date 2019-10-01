Women invited to pelvic health workshop in Leighton Buzzard

A women's health physio and a fitness professional are running a pelvic floor and core health workshop for women in Leighton Buzzard.

Jo Dyson, a women’s health physio from St Jude’s Clinic and Sarah Pearson, a female wellness fitpro from Pear Projects, will be running the fun and informative evening suitable for all women on Wednesday, October 9, from 7.30pm-9pm at The Studio, Boss Avenue, Leighton.

Jo and Sarah will teach strategies to help women connect with their pelvic floor muscles and guide them in how they can enhance their pelvic floor health, they will cover taboo subjects such as incontinence, prolapse and pelvic pain, common and very treatable.

Ladies attending previous pelvic floor and core health workshops have found them to be welcoming, relaxed, fun and engaging despite tackling sensitive and often embarrassing subjects.

Places cost £25 and include a goody bag, booking is required via either www.MotherNurturePilates.com or www.PearProjects.com.