ZSL Whipsnade Zoo supports #FreeToFeed breastfeeding campaign

ZSL Whipsnade Zoo has become the 100th organisation to support #FreeToFeed, an NHS breastfeeding campaign.

Families gathered outside the Zoo's herd of white rhinos yesterday (Monday) to thank the 100 businesses and venues supporting the campaign and show that mums can breastfeed anywhere.



The #FreeToFeed campaign, run by Bedfordshire Community Health Services and Flying Start Luton with support from local authorities, is encouraging businesses to do their bit to help new mums feel comfortable breastfeeding their children when out and about.



ZSL Whipsnade Zoo Commercial Manager, Chris Webb said; “We are so pleased to be part of the #FreetoFeed campaign, supporting mothers while they visit ZSL Whipsnade Zoo.

Whipsnade Zoo is 100th sign up for #FreeToFeed breastfeeding campaign

"Home to almost 4,000 animals ZSL Whipsnade Zoo - run by international conservation charity ZSL - is a great place for the whole family to enjoy the outdoors and learn about the incredible wildlife we share our planet with.”



The Zoo is now displaying #FreeToFeed window stickers on each of its entrances, restaurants, and family areas to show their support and clearly indicate to all visitors that breastfeeding is welcome everywhere.



This campaign milestone comes at an important time, as just 51% of mothers across Bedfordshire are breastfeeding 6-8 weeks after their child’s birth. At the same time, UNICEF estimates that 80% of UK mums stop breastfeeding before they want to, often due to lack of support.

Sarah Pickford, practice development lead for Bedfordshire Community Health Services, which is part of Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, said: “We recommend exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of a baby’s life, but the longer you breastfeed, the greater the benefits.

"That’s why it’s so important in the long term for mums to build their confidence breastfeeding in public, and for businesses to support them – we are really pleased that ZSL Whipsnade Zoo has come on board.”

Free to feed is a Luton and Bedfordshire campaign led by Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust and Flying Start Luton, with support from Luton Council,

Bedford Borough Council and Central Bedfordshire Council.

ZSL Whipsnade Zoo signs up for #FreeToFeed breastfeeding campaign. Photo by Terry Whyman

The #FreeToFeed campaign is aiming to help more mums feel confident to use this right, and more businesses and venues to openly embrace it.



To find out more visit: www.cambscommunityservices.nhs.uk/FreeToFeed.