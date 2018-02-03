Person hit by train at Leighton Buzzard

A person was hit by a train at Leighton Buzzard this afternoon (Saturday) leading to cancellations of services between Milton Keynes Central and Watford Junction.

All lines were blocked for a couple of hours following the incident at around 4pm. Although they have now reopened, disruption is expected to last until the end of the day, with travellers being warned that trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 2 hours.

One person told the LBO: “I live down the road from the station and I was outside when a high speed train went by and there was an almighty bang.

“Then there were about 20 police in high-vis jackets walking down the line and one rail worker in orange overalls.”