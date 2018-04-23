Petition to improve the standard of Leighton Buzzard town centre’s pavements

The chairman of the Leighton Buzzard Society is creating a petition to submit to Central Bedfordshire Council to improve the appearance of the pavements in the town.

Maurice Crowe has been complaining about the state of the pavements in the town centre since 2016 and although they are now getting fixed quickly, he says the appearance brings the standards of the town down.

He said: “I have had enough of the Council and their inaction, they just fill any little hole or crack with anything they can find and it is not good enough!

“I am starting a petition in the town centre to try and get Central Bedfordshire Council to improve the state of these pavements.

“It has been a continual problem for a few years now, and although they are now fixing the cracks, what they are fixing them with is not good enough.

“They just fix it with whatever they can, be it tarmac or cement and it looks ridiculous, like they can not be bothered and it is not good enough.

“I appreciate that they need to quickly repair any cracks in the pavement but they should come back when they have time and repair it properly. This is a town that has a high quality image and the pavements, the way they are, does not reflect that.

“They said they were going to investigate it in December but nothing has happened. If Waterborne Walk can keep their pavements to a high standard, why can’t Central Bedfordshire Council?”

Maurcie will be walking around the town centre at the end of the month and visiting the shops with his petition, he is hoping to get 20,000 signatures, he will then take it to Central Bedfordshire Council.

A spokesman for Central Bedfordshire Council said: “The council is aware of these pavements, but would like to reassure the public that this is an aesthetic rather than a safety issue.

“We are often required to make repairs on a short timescale. These repairs are made using standard kit that can be quickly used at any location to make holes and defects safe. As such, they may not match the existing surfaces.

“Leighton Buzzard town centre has a number of different types of bespoke paving that we do not automatically hold in stock, and which can be difficult to obtain.

“We will do a review and plan more repairs that match the existing surfaces as close as possible when finances allow.”