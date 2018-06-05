PHOTO GALLERY: Thousands enjoy Big Lunch Food Festival in Leighton Buzzard

More than 4,000 people headed to Leighton Buzzard town centre on Sunday to celebrate food and drink at the Big Lunch Food Festival.

Visitors sampled dishes from all over the world while listening to music provided by Big in Brazil, marvelling at the wonder of TFG All Stars and dancing along with Swingsters.

The newly-appointed Mayor of Leighton-Linslade, councillor Clive Palmer, opened the event.

He said: “It was wonderful to see so many people enjoying this magnificent family event in the High Street, celebrating the start of the town council’s programme of summer events.

“It showed a great community spirit and everyone I spoke to said they were having a great time.”

A comedy duo of Hugh Fern and Lee Whittingstall provided entertainment alongside Gaston the Gastronome throughout the day.

Visitors also enjoyed ‘Love Food, Hate Waste’ food demonstrations alongside the fruit carver and hands-on experiences with Smart Raspberry Cookery School.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council thanked Leighton Buzzard Speakers Club for compering the stage programme throughout the day.

Social media feedback claimed it was “a great day” with “lots of variety”.