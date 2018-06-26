Picnic in the Park returns to Leighton Buzzard on Wednesday, June 27.

It promises to be another fun-filled day for little ones aged 0-5 years and their families to enjoy, and best of all, it’s FREE!

Organisers have praised Leighton-Linslade Town Council who have supported the community event by allowing the use of the Parson’s Close Recreation Ground and a grant to sponsor some of the entertainment and organisations on the day.

Quarters Estate Agents have also supported the event with major sponsorship that has allowed the provision of free funfair rides.

All the stage acts are now confirmed, and the public will be able to arrive at 10am for the start of a varied programme of stage entertainment that will keep little ones amused.

This includes Tatty Bumpkin, Annette from Toddler Time, Little Luvvies Ballet, Cha Char Chimps, The Dippy Fairy and more!

There are lots of stalls to browse and shop at, and some will have free crafts and activities to keep the little ones amused.

Leighton Buzzard SureStart Centre along with Baby Brasserie providing seats for any nursing mums that need a place to feed and will be on hand to offer any support needed and advice on Surestart activities.

There will also be a soft play area if your child still has some more energy to burn off! The ice-cream van and a hot drinks stand will also be on-site, along with a cake stall. So pack your suncream, grab a picnic lunch and come and have some fun next week!

The event runs until 2pm. For more details see https://www.facebook.com/picnicintheparkleighton buzzard