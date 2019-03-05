Pictures as the Princess Royal arrives in Leighton Buzzard to visit Citizens Advice team

The Princess Royal has arrived in Leighton Buzzard this morning as she visits the town’s Citizens Advice team.

She is meeting staff and volunteers at the local Citizens Advice headquarters in Bossard House, West Street in her capacity as Patron of the National Association of Citizens Advice Bureaux.

The Princess Royal arrives at Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade. Photo: Jane Russell

The royal visit also coincides with a year of events in branches across the country as the national Citizens Advice service celebrates its 80th birthday.

Ahead of the visit Tabitha Park, Chief Officer of Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade, said: “We feel very privileged and excited to be hosting a royal visit, especially in this landmark year for Citizens Advice.”

