Pimms in the Park returns to Leighton Buzzard

The organiser of a charity music festival held in Leighton Buzzard has announced the date of this year’s event.

Michelle Bull organises Pimms in the Park to raise money for a small orphange in Mombasa, Kenya.

The Jot World Fund looks after 35 orphans and a small group works hard to keep the orphanage going.

This year’s fundraiser will be held on July 7 at Grovebury Road Scout Hut. Doors open at 4.30pm. Tickets cost £15 per family or £12 per couple and include a jug of Pimms and a drink for the children.

Local bands Out of the Blue, Red Diamond and Aspect will be playing.

Michelle said: “Everyone brings their own picnic blankets or chairs and it is a lovely relaxed way to sit and listen to some great live music.

“This is the third time I have run the event and the last two years the people who have come along have loved it. All the proceeds go to the Joy World Orphanage.

“I am part of a group who commit to raise funds to keep this little orphanage in Mombasa going.

“The last two years we have held the event it has been a real local effort, the Scout group help us set everything up and lend us equipment, and the Golden Bell lent us all the jugs to serve the Pimms. We usually run a raffle as well and people are always so generous for such a wonderful cause.”

For tickets and more information contact Michelle on 07976 806359 or by email at michellebullsings@live.co.uk

There is a Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/437087886716648/