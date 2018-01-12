Pipework still being checked following flooding, but ‘mini library’ opens in Leighton Buzzard

Leighton Buzzard residents can make use of a “mini library” while work to get the Lake Street Library fully operational continues.

The building was hit by a flood on December 28 and the ongoing clear-up forced the closure of the library, although the theatre and box office have remained open.

On Tuesday, January 10, Central Beds Council launched the “mini library” at the site, but has told the LBO it is still unclear when normal service will be resumed.

A spokesman said: “We have a mini library on the first floor, where we are offering a lending and information service and access to PCs. Will be continuing with activities and events very shortly.

“The carpet is being replaced and we are checking the soundness of the pipework in the building, which will need to be completed before the library opens fully again, however we do not have a timescale for this.”

The December 28 was the second in the space of a fortnight, with the cause, as with the previous closure in mid-December, confirmed as a leak in recently installed pipework.

Staff arrived after the Christmas holiday period to discover the ground floor of the Lake Street building flooded – the children’s library and adult fiction and non-fiction areas.