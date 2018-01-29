Planning meeting for Oxjam takes place this Sunday

Plans for this year’s tenth annual Oxjam Leighton Buzzard music festival are well under way.

A number of exciting performances have already been booked for throughout March and into April, but the organisers are keen to schedule even more so that as much money as possible can be raised to support Oxfam’s essential global development and emergency work.

During last year’s festival, the local community donated over £6,000, making a total of £49,738.69 collected since the event was first staged. This year, the Oxjam Leighton Buzzard are aiming for a whopping £10,000!

Spokesman Edmund Flach said: “To mark our 10th anniversary. We’ll be staging a brilliant launch concert in Brooklands Club on Friday, March 2, and producing a brand new CD compilation of local singers and groups.”

Anyone interested in participating in the festival, or in helping in any way, is invited to come to the planning meeting on Sunday, February 4 at 4pm at The Black Lion in Leighton Buzzard.

Edmund added: “This will be a good chance to meet members of the team, discuss possible events and find out how you can get involved.”

Acts that are keen to get involved should book their own venue, decide on a date, and then register by visiting http://www.oxjamleightonbuzzard.org.uk/festival-2018/.

Alternatively, you can message the organisers via the Oxjam Leighton Buzzard Facebook page.

Banners, posters, programme leaflets and collecting tins will be provided.