Plans to build 10 flats opposed

Plans to build two blocks containing 10 flats with parking and landscaping on Leedon Service Station have been rejected by Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

The decision was made at the town council’s planning and transport committee meeting on Wednesday, August 1.

The committee decided the plans would have an overbearing impact on neighbouring properties.

The plans were for the site where the petrol station on Hockliffe Road used to be, opposite the junction of Brook Street, which was demolished years ago and extensive decontamination work was carried out.

In the design and access statement it say: “The scheme proposes a three storey block containing six flats and a two storey block containing four flats, with car and cycle parking, refuse storage and landscaping works.”

In 2004 planning permission for 18 flats in a single three storey block with 21 parking spaces was refused by South Beds Council.

On appeal the following year it the inspector dismissed the appeal on the grounds of the absence of a Flood Risk Assessment.

He was satisfied with the quantum of development, the height and bulk of the proposed building, its relationship to neighbouring properties and the level of parking.

In the conclusion of the design and access statement it said: “The proposed development meets all the council’s relevant planning policies, will provide for much needed small-scale residential units and be a positive addition to the street scene.”

There have been two objections to this planning application.

A flood risk assessment on the land was carried out by Weetwood Services Ltd in April 2018.

In the recommendations it says: “The detailed drainage design, developed in accordance with the principles set down in this FRA, should be submitted to and approved by the local planning authority prior to the commencement of development.”