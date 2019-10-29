‘Please support Leighton Buzzard air ambulance coffee morning in memory of my Grampy’

A kindhearted aunt and niece are raising money for two air ambulance charities in memory of a loved one from Leighton Buzzard.

Katie Mitchell, 28, and her aunt, Nicola Harrison, 50, are holding a coffee morning at the Royal British Legion, West Street, on November 2 to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) and Devon Air Ambulance Trust (DAAT).

The Jellycat bunny and, right, some of the raffle prizes.

The charity event will take place between 11am and 2pm, and will include raffles and stalls, and will be in honour of Katie’s grandfather.

Katie, of Leighton-Linslade, said: “The coffee morning is in memory of Brian Slater, a loving father and ‘Grampy’.

“We are fundraising for DAAT, because they supported our family in a time of need.

“Brian was also a member of Leighton Buzzard Golf Club and lived in the town.”

Katie and Nicola are hoping local families can support the event, and there will be plenty for everyone, including a ‘Name the Jellycat Bunny’ competition, a ‘Guess how many sweets in the jar?’ challenge, bric-a-brac, a tombola, and a ‘Find the Hearts’ game.

There will also be stalls from Made with Love by Charlotte Louise, Hidden Gems bookshop by independent Usborne organiser Gemma Roberts, and The Body Shop At Home by Kate Blackshaw.

Katie has been overwhelmed by the support of kind local businesses and residents who have donated or helped towards the event.

She added: “The air ambulances do a hell of a lot of work. People don’t realise how much they do for the world.

“We often look at ambulances, but people never think of the air ambulances until they have to go through something.

“I hope we can say thank you for all the help they give.”

Some of the raffle prizes include: Windsor Castle family tickets donated by Buckingham Palace; Woburn Safari Park tickets; Tag & Bone - two bobble hats; 4 Seasons 4 Paws - hamper; Shan Shui Cottage Chinese - five £20 vouchers; a Nails by Louise prize; Bletchley Park tickets; Liscombe Park Fitness - three day fitness membership; Bounce MK - five one-hour sessions; MG Sounds - half price DJ set (for over 22s); LB Golf Club - golf for two people.

Raffle tickets are £1 per strip and the raffle will be drawn before 2pm. There will also be donation tins.